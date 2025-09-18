Beacon Financial Group Acquires Shares of 3,023 PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

Beacon Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,023 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 726.0% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 445 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $68.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $65.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.85 and a 52-week high of $93.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.10. PayPal had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 14.49%.The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. PayPal has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.180-1.220 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.150-5.300 EPS. Research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reduced their target price on PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Truist Financial began coverage on PayPal in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley restated a “positive” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total transaction of $265,282.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,174,279.68. The trade was a 18.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Suzan Kereere sold 4,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $288,801.18. Following the transaction, the insider owned 48,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,364,235.37. The trade was a 7.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,102 shares of company stock worth $1,046,607. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

