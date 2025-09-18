Beacon Financial Group Has $227,000 Stock Holdings in Target Corporation $TGT

Beacon Financial Group lifted its position in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,300 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Target were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TGT. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 951.4% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 389 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Target Price Performance

NYSE TGT opened at $88.95 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.42. Target Corporation has a 52-week low of $87.35 and a 52-week high of $161.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $40.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.16.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.01. Target had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 3.72%.The business had revenue of $24.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. Target’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-9.000 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Target Corporation will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TGT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $93.00 target price (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Target in a report on Friday, August 15th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Target from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Target from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Target from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.74.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

