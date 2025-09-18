Beacon Financial Group Has $252,000 Holdings in Danaher Corporation $DHR

Beacon Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,276 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Danaher were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its position in Danaher by 0.3% in the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 18,015 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co grew its position in shares of Danaher by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 2,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. grew its position in shares of Danaher by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 1,666 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Danaher by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 224 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher Stock Up 1.1%

NYSE DHR opened at $192.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.87 billion, a PE ratio of 40.97, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.75. Danaher Corporation has a 1 year low of $171.00 and a 1 year high of $279.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $200.61 and its 200 day moving average is $198.55.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 14.21%.Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. Danaher has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 27.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DHR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Danaher from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $225.00 target price (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $241.00 price target on Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Danaher from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, Director Teri List sold 2,778 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total transaction of $586,324.68. Following the sale, the director directly owned 20,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,379,706.06. The trade was a 11.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

