Beacon Financial Group Invests $200,000 in SPDR SSGA My2027 Corporate Bond ETF $MYCG

Beacon Financial Group acquired a new position in SPDR SSGA My2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYCG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000. Beacon Financial Group owned about 1.07% of SPDR SSGA My2027 Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA My2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $426,000.

Shares of MYCG opened at $25.08 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.00 and its 200-day moving average is $24.91. SPDR SSGA My2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.61 and a 12-month high of $27.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.0901 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%.

The SPDR SSgA My2027 Corporate Bond ETF (MYCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. Bonds are USD-denominated. MYCG was launched on Sep 23, 2024 and is issued by State Street.

