Beacon Financial Group Purchases Shares of 395 CrowdStrike $CRWD

Beacon Financial Group bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 305.3% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on CRWD shares. Roth Capital upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $530.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $480.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Scotiabank cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $475.00 to $430.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating and nineteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $460.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.09, for a total value of $2,794,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 774,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,387,895.49. The trade was a 0.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 42,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.47, for a total transaction of $19,040,015.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,132,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,801,606.89. This trade represents a 1.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,734 shares of company stock valued at $67,337,728 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

CrowdStrike stock opened at $445.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $442.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $428.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $263.45 and a fifty-two week high of $517.98. The company has a market capitalization of $111.80 billion, a PE ratio of -374.37, a P/E/G ratio of 139.26 and a beta of 1.12.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

