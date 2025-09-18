Beacon Financial Group Sells 1,258 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. $DOC

Beacon Financial Group lessened its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,111,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $467,311,000 after buying an additional 3,967,830 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,397,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $372,004,000 after buying an additional 1,129,924 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 13,285,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,642,000 after buying an additional 2,070,416 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,392,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,126,000 after buying an additional 76,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,238,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,012,000 after buying an additional 84,551 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

Shares of DOC stock opened at $18.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.86, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.76 and its 200 day moving average is $18.15. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.63 and a twelve month high of $23.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:DOC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The company had revenue of $694.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.14 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 5.90%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Healthpeak Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.810-1.870 EPS. Research analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a $0.1017 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 508.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Scott M. Brinker bought 1,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.83 per share, with a total value of $25,076.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 211,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,566,377.98. The trade was a 0.71% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 8,783 shares of company stock valued at $150,129 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DOC shares. Robert W. Baird set a $21.00 target price on Healthpeak Properties and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Evercore ISI set a $22.00 price target on Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.45.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

Featured Stories

