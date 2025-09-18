Beacon Financial Group Sells 2,079 Shares of Intel Corporation $INTC

Beacon Financial Group reduced its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,105 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,079 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Intel were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westbourne Investments Inc. grew its position in Intel by 319.4% during the 1st quarter. Westbourne Investments Inc. now owns 71,425 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 54,395 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its position in Intel by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 1,066,599 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $23,892,000 after acquiring an additional 72,065 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Intel by 124.9% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 127,916 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 71,049 shares during the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd grew its position in Intel by 120.7% during the 4th quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 64,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fluent Financial LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $530,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INTC stock opened at $24.90 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.89. Intel Corporation has a 12-month low of $17.67 and a 12-month high of $27.55. The firm has a market cap of $108.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The chip maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $12.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.88 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 38.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.78%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. Intel has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on INTC. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Intel from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Intel in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Intel from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, New Street Research increased their price target on Intel from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

