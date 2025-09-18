Beacon Financial Group Sells 350 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ

Beacon Financial Group lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 405.5% during the 2nd quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $92.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $76.92 and a 12-month high of $99.58.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.