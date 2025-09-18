Beacon Financial Group Takes Position in Navitas Semiconductor Corporation $NVTS

Beacon Financial Group acquired a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 13,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVTS. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Navitas Semiconductor

In other news, Director Brian Long sold 500,000 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $3,055,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,715,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,481,063.45. This trade represents a 22.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ranbir Singh purchased 18,645,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.79 per share, for a total transaction of $163,894,850.37. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 18,645,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,894,850.37. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,705,596 shares of company stock worth $16,096,333 over the last three months. Insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NVTS shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $4.40 price target on Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Craig Hallum downgraded Navitas Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, CJS Securities downgraded Navitas Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.65.

Navitas Semiconductor Stock Up 9.7%

Navitas Semiconductor stock opened at $6.46 on Thursday. Navitas Semiconductor Corporation has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $9.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 3.00.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Navitas Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 18.16% and a negative net margin of 182.63%.The firm had revenue of $14.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. Navitas Semiconductor has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Navitas Semiconductor Corporation will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company’s products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

Further Reading

