Benchmark Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Stock

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Benchmark from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PAG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.50.

Penske Automotive Group Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of PAG stock opened at $177.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.89. Penske Automotive Group has a one year low of $134.05 and a one year high of $189.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $178.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.22. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.61 earnings per share. Penske Automotive Group’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will post 13.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $1.32 dividend. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is presently 36.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Michelle Hulgrave sold 1,100 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.55, for a total value of $200,805.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,454,211.10. The trade was a 5.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lisa Ann Davis sold 1,604 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.74, for a total transaction of $289,906.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,529 shares in the company, valued at $276,351.46. The trade was a 51.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 51.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Penske Automotive Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in Penske Automotive Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Penske Automotive Group by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Penske Automotive Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Penske Automotive Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

