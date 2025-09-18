Berenberg Bank Begins Coverage on Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Investment analysts at Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cfra Research cut Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Ferrari from $540.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $531.67.

Shares of Ferrari stock opened at $469.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Ferrari has a 12-month low of $391.54 and a 12-month high of $519.10. The stock has a market cap of $113.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.50, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $477.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $466.37.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 45.41% and a net margin of 22.95%.The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. Ferrari has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.751- EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RACE. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 288.9% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ferrari in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in Ferrari by 381.3% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

