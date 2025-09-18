Best Mid Cap Stocks To Watch Today – September 16th

AltC Acquisition, Opendoor Technologies, and Marathon Digital are the three Mid Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Mid-cap stocks are shares of companies whose total market value typically falls between about $2 billion and $10–15 billion. They generally offer a balance between the growth potential of small-cap stocks and the relative stability of large-cap stocks, making them a middle-ground option for investors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Mid Cap stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

AltC Acquisition (ALCC)

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

Opendoor Technologies (OPEN)

Opendoor Technologies Inc. operates a digital platform for residential real estate transactions in the United States. It buys and sells homes. The company's product offerings comprise sell to opendoor product that enables homeowners to sell their home directly to it and resell the home to a home buyer; list with opendoor product that allows customers to list their home on the MLS with opendoor and receive cash offer; and opendoor marketplace product that connects the home seller with an institutional or retail buyer.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OPEN

Marathon Digital (MARA)

Read Our Latest Research Report on MARA

Recommended Stories