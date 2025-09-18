Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) Short Interest Update

Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 319,600 shares, a drop of 29.1% from the August 15th total of 450,700 shares. Approximately 7.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 2,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 7.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Beyond Air Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:XAIR opened at $2.28 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.79. Beyond Air has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $13.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.28.
Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by ($0.03). Beyond Air had a negative return on equity of 232.61% and a negative net margin of 880.72%.The company had revenue of $1.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 million. Beyond Air has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Beyond Air will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beyond Air
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Beyond Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. D Boral Capital raised shares of Beyond Air to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Beyond Air in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.
View Our Latest Research Report on Beyond Air
About Beyond Air
Beyond Air, Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company engages in the development of LungFit platform, a nitric oxide generator and delivery system. It offers LungFit PH for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Beyond Air
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Biotech Breakouts: 3 Stocks With Massive Upside Potential
- Value Investing: Is it a Good Strategy in 2022? (Hint: Always)
- Powering Up: A Buy Rating Signals GE Vernova’s AI Tailwinds
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- The Side of Rate Cuts Nobody Is Telling You About
Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.