Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) Short Interest Update

Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 319,600 shares, a drop of 29.1% from the August 15th total of 450,700 shares. Approximately 7.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 2,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 7.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:XAIR opened at $2.28 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.79. Beyond Air has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $13.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.28.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by ($0.03). Beyond Air had a negative return on equity of 232.61% and a negative net margin of 880.72%.The company had revenue of $1.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 million. Beyond Air has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Beyond Air will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Beyond Air during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Beyond Air in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Beyond Air by 26.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 162,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Beyond Air in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC increased its stake in Beyond Air by 42.5% in the second quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 278,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 83,000 shares during the period. 31.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Beyond Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. D Boral Capital raised shares of Beyond Air to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Beyond Air in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Beyond Air, Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company engages in the development of LungFit platform, a nitric oxide generator and delivery system. It offers LungFit PH for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn.

