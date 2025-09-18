Bilibili Inc. Sponsored ADR $BILI Shares Bought by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bilibili Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BILI – Free Report) by 43.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,368 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 2.9% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,547,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,564,000 after purchasing an additional 42,914 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili in the first quarter valued at $26,725,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 44,249.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,346,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,423 shares during the period. XY Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili in the first quarter valued at $11,409,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 164.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 235,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 146,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bilibili from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bilibili presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:BILI opened at $28.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 400.29 and a beta of 0.94. Bilibili Inc. Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $14.47 and a 1-year high of $31.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

