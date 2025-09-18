Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. $BIO Shares Acquired by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 62.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.1% during the first quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,254 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 10.4% in the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 994 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 4.4% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $387.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Zacks Research raised Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bio-Rad Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.50.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Down 0.6%

BIO stock opened at $280.66 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $274.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.95. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.43 and a 52 week high of $387.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The medical research company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.68. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Bio-Rad Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

