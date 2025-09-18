Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. $BIO Shares Bought by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,254 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $2,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 260.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 64.1% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 356 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $87,000. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BIO opened at $280.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.95. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.43 and a 12-month high of $387.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.33.

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical research company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $651.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.82 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 12.50%.The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.11 EPS. Bio-Rad Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.81 EPS for the current year.

BIO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $387.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen cut Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bio-Rad Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.50.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

