Bitdeer Technologies Group $BTDR Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Free Report) by 167.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 483,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302,548 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Bitdeer Technologies Group were worth $4,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BTDR. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group by 111.4% in the 1st quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group by 507.1% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 22,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 18,378 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Stock Up 3.4%

Bitdeer Technologies Group stock opened at $16.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.13. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a twelve month low of $6.61 and a twelve month high of $26.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on BTDR shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Friday, August 15th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Friday, August 15th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Friday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.80.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Company Profile

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

