BNP Paribas Exane Downgrades A.P. Moller-Maersk (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) to Underperform

BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of A.P. Moller-Maersk (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

AMKBY has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of A.P. Moller-Maersk in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of A.P. Moller-Maersk in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, A.P. Moller-Maersk has a consensus rating of “Strong Sell”.

A.P. Moller-Maersk stock opened at $11.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.43 and a 200-day moving average of $9.38. The firm has a market cap of $34.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.01. A.P. Moller-Maersk has a 1-year low of $6.69 and a 1-year high of $11.50.

A.P. Moller-Maersk (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.34 billion. A.P. Moller-Maersk had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 12.33%. Sell-side analysts expect that A.P. Moller-Maersk will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transport and logistics business in Denmark and internationally. It operates through Ocean, Logistics & Services, Terminals, and Towage & Maritime Services segments. The Ocean segment is involved in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment hubs.

