Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$118.12 and traded as high as C$176.41. Bombardier, Inc. Class B shares last traded at C$176.20, with a volume of 570,890 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$128.00 to C$173.00 in a research note on Friday, August 1st. TD Securities lifted their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$173.00 to C$180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$109.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$150.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$179.45.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$162.81 and a 200-day moving average of C$118.12. The stock has a market cap of C$17.48 billion, a PE ratio of 40.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 2.07.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

