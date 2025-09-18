Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$118.12 and traded as high as C$176.41. Bombardier, Inc. Class B shares last traded at C$176.20, with a volume of 570,890 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$128.00 to C$173.00 in a research note on Friday, August 1st. TD Securities lifted their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$173.00 to C$180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$109.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$150.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$179.45.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BBD.B
Bombardier, Inc. Class B Stock Up 3.2%
Bombardier, Inc. Class B Company Profile
Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.
Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bombardier, Inc. Class B
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Biotech Breakouts: 3 Stocks With Massive Upside Potential
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Powering Up: A Buy Rating Signals GE Vernova’s AI Tailwinds
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- The Side of Rate Cuts Nobody Is Telling You About
Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.