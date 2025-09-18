Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$19.02 and traded as high as C$21.86. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund shares last traded at C$21.57, with a volume of 36,021 shares changing hands.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$20.63 and its 200-day moving average price is C$19.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 17.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.35. The firm has a market cap of C$458.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.53.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 19th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.7%. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.65%.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Company Profile

Boston Pizza restaurants offer a casual dining atmosphere with more than 100 menu items including a unique selection of gourmet pizzas, mouth-watering pastas and a wide variety of appetizers, meal-sized salads, entrees and desserts. Each Boston Pizza location provides three experiences under one roof, with a full service, family friendly casual dining restaurant, a separate sports bar, and take-out and delivery options.

