Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX Shares Sold by MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lessened its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,133 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BSX shares. Leerink Partners began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised Boston Scientific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $118.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, September 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Leerink Partnrs raised Boston Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.04.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.03, for a total value of $424,120.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 18,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,959,328.37. The trade was a 17.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Yoshiaki Fujimori sold 2,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total value of $310,377.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,646.19. This trade represents a 58.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 174,214 shares of company stock valued at $18,397,457. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Stock Down 0.5%

NYSE:BSX opened at $98.52 on Thursday. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 1 year low of $80.64 and a 1 year high of $109.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $145.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.64, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.19.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 13.55%.The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Boston Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.720 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Articles

