Braemar (LON:BMS) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Braemar Plc (LON:BMS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 236.88 ($3.23) and traded as high as GBX 256 ($3.49). Braemar shares last traded at GBX 256 ($3.49), with a volume of 45,235 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Braemar from GBX 350 to GBX 320 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Braemar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 365.

Get Braemar alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BMS

Braemar Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company has a market cap of £78.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,544.03 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 240.26 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 236.88.

In other news, insider James Christopher Duchar Gundy sold 31,358 shares of Braemar stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 217, for a total transaction of £68,046.86. Company insiders own 16.93% of the company’s stock.

About Braemar

(Get Free Report)

Braemar provides expert advice in shipping investment, chartering, and risk management to enable its clients to secure sustainable returns and mitigate risk in the volatile world of shipping.

Our experienced brokers work in tandem with specialist professionals to form teams tailored to our customers’ needs, and provide an integrated service supported by a collaborative culture.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Braemar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braemar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.