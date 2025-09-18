Braemar (LON:BMS) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Braemar Plc (LON:BMS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 236.88 ($3.23) and traded as high as GBX 256 ($3.49). Braemar shares last traded at GBX 256 ($3.49), with a volume of 45,235 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Braemar from GBX 350 to GBX 320 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Braemar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 365.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider James Christopher Duchar Gundy sold 31,358 shares of Braemar stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 217, for a total transaction of £68,046.86. Company insiders own 16.93% of the company’s stock.
About Braemar
Braemar provides expert advice in shipping investment, chartering, and risk management to enable its clients to secure sustainable returns and mitigate risk in the volatile world of shipping.
Our experienced brokers work in tandem with specialist professionals to form teams tailored to our customers’ needs, and provide an integrated service supported by a collaborative culture.
