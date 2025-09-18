Braveheart Investment Group (LON:BRH) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Braveheart Investment Group plc (LON:BRH – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.02 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 1.92 ($0.03). Braveheart Investment Group shares last traded at GBX 2.06 ($0.03), with a volume of 364,293 shares trading hands.

Braveheart Investment Group Trading Down 1.8%

The company has a market capitalization of £1.62 million, a P/E ratio of -120.58 and a beta of -0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2.17 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3.02.

Braveheart Investment Group (LON:BRH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 10th. The company reported GBX (1.71) EPS for the quarter. Braveheart Investment Group had a negative net margin of 522.23% and a negative return on equity of 97.90%.

Braveheart Investment Group Company Profile

Braveheart Investment Group plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in loan, mezzanine, seed/startup, early venture, late stage, emerging growth, turnaround, distress situations, buyout in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in materials, industrials, commercial and professional services, consumer discretionary, consumer services, consumer staples, health care, financials, information technology, communication services, media, engineering services, sporting goods and services, biotechnology, internet software, digital, and entertainment.

