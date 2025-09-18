Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. $BR Shares Acquired by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $6,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,733,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,572,199,000 after purchasing an additional 438,381 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,689,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $409,662,000 after purchasing an additional 39,846 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,168,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,278,000 after acquiring an additional 38,527 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.2% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,076,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $261,071,000 after acquiring an additional 33,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,043,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $235,840,000 after acquiring an additional 138,207 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BR has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $222.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.50.

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $245.10 on Thursday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.21 and a fifty-two week high of $271.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $28.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.57 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.23.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.72% and a net margin of 12.19%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.50 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.230-9.580 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.975 per share. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 55.01%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 7,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.72, for a total transaction of $1,848,497.92. Following the transaction, the president owned 48,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,824,151.36. The trade was a 12.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 84,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.53, for a total value of $21,948,711.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 165,634 shares in the company, valued at $42,986,992.02. The trade was a 33.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,532 shares of company stock worth $38,417,208 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

