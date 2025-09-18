Brokerages Set A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Price Target at $33.00

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMRK. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of A-Mark Precious Metals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th.

Get A-Mark Precious Metals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on A-Mark Precious Metals

Insider Activity at A-Mark Precious Metals

Hedge Funds Weigh In On A-Mark Precious Metals

In other news, Director Moorhead John sold 2,600 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total value of $70,122.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 32,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $889,308.78. This trade represents a 7.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 48.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMRK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 186,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,940 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,059,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 65,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 32,176 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

A-Mark Precious Metals Stock Performance

AMRK stock opened at $26.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $653.95 million, a P/E ratio of 38.46 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.34. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 52 week low of $19.39 and a 52 week high of $46.31.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 7.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that A-Mark Precious Metals will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A-Mark Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.94%.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

(Get Free Report)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.