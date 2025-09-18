Brokerages Set Westrock Coffee Company (NASDAQ:WEST) PT at $10.60

Westrock Coffee Company (NASDAQ:WEST – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WEST shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Westrock Coffee in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Westrock Coffee from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd.

Get Westrock Coffee alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WEST

Insider Activity at Westrock Coffee

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Joe T. Ford bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.30 per share, with a total value of $26,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 413,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,193,754.80. This represents a 1.22% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 27.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Westrock Coffee by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,950,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,304,000 after purchasing an additional 137,646 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Westrock Coffee during the 1st quarter worth $680,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Westrock Coffee during the 1st quarter worth $336,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Westrock Coffee by 198.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 589,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,784,000 after purchasing an additional 392,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sovereign s Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Westrock Coffee during the 4th quarter worth $465,000. 45.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westrock Coffee Price Performance

Shares of WEST opened at $5.34 on Monday. Westrock Coffee has a twelve month low of $5.04 and a twelve month high of $8.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.42.

Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. Westrock Coffee had a negative net margin of 9.28% and a negative return on equity of 64.79%. The business had revenue of $280.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.34 million. Equities analysts forecast that Westrock Coffee will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Westrock Coffee

(Get Free Report)

Westrock Coffee Company, LLC operates as an integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beverage Solutions, and Sustainable Sourcing & Traceability (SS&T). The Beverage Solutions segment provides various packaging, including branded and private label coffee in bags, fractional packs, and single serve cups, as well as extract solutions for applications in cold brew and ready-to-drink offerings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Westrock Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westrock Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.