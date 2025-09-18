Brown & Brown, Inc. $BRO Shares Purchased by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,999 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $7,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BRO. Bares Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. SouthState Corp grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 188.6% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 581.8% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in Brown & Brown in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Brown & Brown Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BRO opened at $92.20 on Thursday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.99 and a 12-month high of $125.68. The company has a market cap of $30.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 6.72, a current ratio of 6.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.99.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 19.89%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 13th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 17.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BRO. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (down from $125.00) on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Brown & Brown from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.64.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Brown & Brown

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Paul J. Krump bought 2,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $93.31 per share, for a total transaction of $249,884.18. Following the purchase, the director owned 5,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,488.43. This represents a 100.11% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bronislaw Edmund Masojada bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $91.44 per share, for a total transaction of $91,440.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,200. This trade represents a 25.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Brown & Brown

(Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.