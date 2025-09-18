BTIG Research Increases Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Price Target to $30.00

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Free Report) had its price target raised by BTIG Research from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

FRO has been the topic of several other reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Frontline in a report on Friday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Frontline currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.87.

Frontline Stock Performance

Shares of FRO stock opened at $23.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.03 and its 200 day moving average is $17.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Frontline has a 52-week low of $12.40 and a 52-week high of $25.68.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 29th. The shipping company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $282.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.71 million. Frontline had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Frontline will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Frontline Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.0%. Frontline’s payout ratio is currently 134.58%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Frontline by 32.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 140,958 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 34,860 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Frontline by 17,093.7% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 79,607 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 79,144 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Frontline during the second quarter valued at $105,000. Moore Capital Management LP lifted its position in Frontline by 83.6% during the second quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 141,544 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 64,438 shares during the period. Finally, Merewether Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Frontline during the second quarter valued at $5,246,000. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

