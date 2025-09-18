BTIG Research Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE)

BTIG Research reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Paramount Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Paramount Group from $4.50 to $4.20 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Paramount Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.36.

Paramount Group Stock Performance

PGRE opened at $6.54 on Wednesday. Paramount Group has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $7.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.17 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.75 and a 200-day moving average of $5.63. The company has a quick ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 10.49%.The company had revenue of $177.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.98 million. Paramount Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.550-0.590 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paramount Group will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paramount Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGRE. Rush Island Management LP bought a new position in Paramount Group during the 2nd quarter worth $12,295,000. Long Pond Capital LP increased its stake in Paramount Group by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 11,737,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,098 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Paramount Group during the 1st quarter worth $6,164,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Paramount Group by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,933,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,763 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Paramount Group during the 1st quarter worth $6,096,000. Institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Group Company Profile

Paramount Group, Inc (“Paramount” or the “Company”) is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

