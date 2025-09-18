Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.57 and traded as high as $11.23. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund shares last traded at $11.19, with a volume of 148,634 shares trading hands.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.57.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.7%.
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.
