Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.57 and traded as high as $11.23. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund shares last traded at $11.19, with a volume of 148,634 shares trading hands.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Trading Up 0.4%

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.57.

Get Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund alerts:

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.7%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund

About Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chancellor Financial Group WB LP grew its position in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Chancellor Financial Group WB LP now owns 24,032 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company boosted its holdings in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 5.1% in the first quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 22,574 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 6.0% during the first quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 23,136 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 5.2% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 2.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 64,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.