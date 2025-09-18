California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Given New $70.00 Price Target at UBS Group

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by UBS Group from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.98% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CRC. Citigroup boosted their price objective on California Resources from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded California Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 29th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of California Resources from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital set a $63.00 target price on shares of California Resources in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.50.

Shares of NYSE:CRC opened at $57.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. California Resources has a 12-month low of $30.97 and a 12-month high of $60.41.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $978.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.93 million. California Resources had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that California Resources will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in California Resources by 269.4% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 639 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of California Resources by 68.8% in the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources in the second quarter worth $35,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of California Resources by 97.9% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 930 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 242.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

