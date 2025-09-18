California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Barclays Analyst Says

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Barclays from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.07% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CRC. Bank of America upped their price target on California Resources from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of California Resources from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of California Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of California Resources from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $63.00 price objective on shares of California Resources in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

California Resources Price Performance

Shares of CRC stock opened at $57.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.54 and its 200-day moving average is $44.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.16. California Resources has a 52 week low of $30.97 and a 52 week high of $60.41.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $978.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.93 million. California Resources had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 16.14%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that California Resources will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of California Resources

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sourcerock Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 63.8% in the second quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 2,000,649 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $91,370,000 after buying an additional 779,280 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of California Resources by 155.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,062,553 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,527,000 after buying an additional 647,190 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in California Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,254,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in California Resources by 255.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 677,093 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,772,000 after acquiring an additional 486,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in California Resources by 461.5% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 557,037 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,440,000 after purchasing an additional 457,835 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

