Carnival Corporation $CCL Shares Acquired by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 256,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,985 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Carnival were worth $7,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Carnival during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Carnival during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Carnival in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of Carnival in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Wealthquest Corp bought a new stake in shares of Carnival in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $371,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 64,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,916,078.50. This represents a 16.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Price Performance

Shares of CCL stock opened at $31.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Carnival Corporation has a 12 month low of $15.07 and a 12 month high of $32.80. The company has a market capitalization of $36.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.70.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 24th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.11. Carnival had a return on equity of 27.88% and a net margin of 9.72%.The company had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Carnival has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.970-1.970 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.300-1.300 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carnival Corporation will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on CCL shares. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Carnival from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Bank of America upped their target price on Carnival from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Carnival from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Carnival from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Carnival from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCL

About Carnival

(Free Report)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.