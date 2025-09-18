Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target Raised to $425.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $415.00 to $425.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

CVNA has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Carvana from $260.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. JMP Securities raised their target price on Carvana from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Carvana from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on Carvana in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $329.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Carvana from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carvana presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.06.

Carvana Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $377.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.59, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 3.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $355.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $292.86. Carvana has a 52-week low of $148.25 and a 52-week high of $413.33.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. Carvana had a return on equity of 40.57% and a net margin of 3.46%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carvana will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.76, for a total transaction of $35,376,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 36,437,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,890,075,520.96. The trade was a 0.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 93,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.16, for a total value of $36,805,084.16. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,610,915.84. This represents a 93.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,426,037 shares of company stock valued at $859,509,055 in the last three months. 17.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carvana

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in Carvana by 961.5% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Carvana during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Carvana by 960.0% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Carvana during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

