Catalyst Private Wealth LLC Has $611,000 Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alesco Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 8,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.7% in the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 16,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,803,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 24,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 146,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares during the period. Finally, Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of JPM opened at $311.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $856.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $202.16 and a one year high of $312.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $295.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 20.52%.The firm had revenue of $44.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 6th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 28.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Phillip Securities lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Citigroup set a $275.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Baird R W downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.78.

Get Our Latest Report on JPM

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 82,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.