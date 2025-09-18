Centene Corporation $CNC Stake Boosted by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 78.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CNC. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Centene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 203.1% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its stake in Centene by 273.8% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Centene from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Centene from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 5th. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target (down from $73.00) on shares of Centene in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Centene from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.33.

In related news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 9,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.62 per share, for a total transaction of $248,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 32,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,840. This represents a 39.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sarah London acquired 19,230 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.50 per share, with a total value of $490,365.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 845,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,554,512.50. This trade represents a 2.33% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $31.99 on Thursday. Centene Corporation has a twelve month low of $25.08 and a twelve month high of $77.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.36.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.39). Centene had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $48.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Centene has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.750-1.750 EPS. Research analysts predict that Centene Corporation will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

