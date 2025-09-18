Centurion Wealth Management LLC Has $4.46 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Centurion Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.3% of Centurion Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Centurion Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Capitol Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $42,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $66,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $254.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.30.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $231.62 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.38 and a twelve month high of $242.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.05.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 17,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total transaction of $3,953,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,914,260. This represents a 26.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.49, for a total value of $558,725.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 518,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,769,384.43. This represents a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,097,911 shares of company stock worth $5,676,032,574 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.