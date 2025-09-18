Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target Cut to $113.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $114.00 to $113.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SCHW. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $102.00 price objective on Charles Schwab and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.00.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

NYSE SCHW opened at $91.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $166.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.96. Charles Schwab has a 1-year low of $62.41 and a 1-year high of $99.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.02.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.68% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 24th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 50,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $4,851,552.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $305,116.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 37,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,615,981.60. This trade represents a 7.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 267,213 shares of company stock worth $26,232,180 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles Schwab

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 97.9% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.