Chemed (NYSE:CHE) & Bioqual (OTCMKTS:BIOQ) Head-To-Head Survey

Bioqual (OTCMKTS:BIOQ) and Chemed (NYSE:CHE) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bioqual and Chemed”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bioqual $58.59 million 0.59 $480,000.00 ($2.39) -16.32 Chemed $2.43 billion 2.74 $302.00 million $19.45 23.49

Analyst Ratings

Chemed has higher revenue and earnings than Bioqual. Bioqual is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chemed, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Bioqual and Chemed, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bioqual 0 0 0 0 0.00 Chemed 0 0 4 0 3.00

Chemed has a consensus price target of $578.50, suggesting a potential upside of 26.64%. Given Chemed’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Chemed is more favorable than Bioqual.

Dividends

Bioqual pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Chemed pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Bioqual pays out -20.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Chemed pays out 12.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Chemed has raised its dividend for 16 consecutive years. Bioqual is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk and Volatility

Bioqual has a beta of -0.11, meaning that its stock price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chemed has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.9% of Chemed shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.2% of Bioqual shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Chemed shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Bioqual and Chemed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bioqual -4.34% -5.82% -3.79% Chemed 11.56% 25.83% 17.77%

Summary

Chemed beats Bioqual on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bioqual

Bioqual, Inc. provides in-vivo and in-vitro pre-clinical research services to commercial and government clients in the United States. The company provides research services in the areas of COVID-19, AIDS, influenza, RSV infection, and flavivirus infections, including zika, dengue, malaria, hepatitis, and cancer. Its services also include sample processing, virus stock generation, quantitation of infectious virus, virus neutralization assays, hemagglutination inhibition assay, quantitative PCR, antigen and antibody ELISA detection assays, flow cytometry, lymphocyte proliferation, and other cell-based assays. In addition, the company provides animal research model related services. Bioqual, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is based in Rockville, Maryland.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees. The company was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

