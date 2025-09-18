China Gold International Resources (TSE:CGG) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (TSE:CGG – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$12.11 and traded as high as C$23.45. China Gold International Resources shares last traded at C$23.05, with a volume of 38,624 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.97, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.11.

About China Gold International Resources

China Gold International Resources Corp Ltd is a company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral reserves in China. The company primarily operates two mines in China: the CSH Mine which produces gold, and the Jiama Mine which produces gold and copper. While the majority of the company’s revenue is derived from gold mining, a significant portion of sales still result from copper production.

