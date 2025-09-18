CIMG (NASDAQ:IMG) Shares Up 9% – Still a Buy?

CIMG Inc. (NASDAQ:IMG – Get Free Report) shot up 9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.30 and last traded at $0.29. 8,838,869 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 9,134,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

CIMG Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.04.

CIMG (NASDAQ:IMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 million.

Institutional Trading of CIMG

CIMG Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CIMG stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in CIMG Inc. ( NASDAQ:IMG Free Report ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 91,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.25% of CIMG as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 23.42% of the company’s stock.

CIMG Inc is a digital marketing, sales and distribution company for various consumer products with focuses on food and beverages. CIMG Inc, formerly known as NUZEE INC., is based in BEIJING.

