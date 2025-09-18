CION Investment Corporation $CION Shares Sold by Triumph Capital Management

Triumph Capital Management lowered its position in shares of CION Investment Corporation (NYSE:CION – Free Report) by 37.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,580 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in CION Investment were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in shares of CION Investment by 141.4% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 51,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 30,227 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CION Investment by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CION Investment by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 14,599 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CION Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,007,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in CION Investment by 481.9% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 75,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 62,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.01% of the company’s stock.

CION Investment Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CION opened at $9.91 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.03. CION Investment Corporation has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $12.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.21 million, a P/E ratio of -52.16 and a beta of 1.12.

CION Investment Announces Dividend

CION Investment ( NYSE:CION Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). CION Investment had a positive return on equity of 9.63% and a negative net margin of 4.57%.The company had revenue of $52.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.34 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CION Investment Corporation will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. CION Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -757.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on CION. Zacks Research upgraded shares of CION Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $8.50 target price (down previously from $9.00) on shares of CION Investment in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CION Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CION Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

About CION Investment

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

