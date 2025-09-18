Circle Internet Group, Inc. (NYSE:CRCL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Circle Internet Group, Inc. (NYSE:CRCL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $170.9091.

A number of research firms have commented on CRCL. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Circle Internet Group from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Circle Internet Group from $163.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Circle Internet Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Citigroup began coverage on Circle Internet Group in a research note on Monday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $243.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of Circle Internet Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, July 21st.

Shares of CRCL stock opened at $130.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.62. Circle Internet Group has a 12-month low of $64.00 and a 12-month high of $298.99. The stock has a market cap of $29.88 billion and a P/E ratio of -10,292.40.

In related news, insider Nikhil Chandhok sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.08, for a total value of $6,354,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 530,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,454,445.24. The trade was a 8.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeremy Fox-Geen sold 33,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.45, for a total transaction of $4,081,691.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 297,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,170,603.35. The trade was a 10.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 831,014 shares of company stock worth $105,416,046.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Infini Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Circle Internet Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,124,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Circle Internet Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $725,000. Claris Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Circle Internet Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $749,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Circle Internet Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,953,000. Finally, Marex Group plc purchased a new position in Circle Internet Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,321,000.

Founded in 2013, Circle’s mission is to raise global economic prosperity through the frictionless exchange of value. We intend to connect the world more deeply by building a new global economic system on the foundation of the internet, and to facilitate the creation of a world where everyone, everywhere can share value as easily as we can today share information, content, and communications.

