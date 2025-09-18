Citigroup Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Stock

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

GFL has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on GFL Environmental from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. National Bank Financial raised GFL Environmental to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on GFL Environmental from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on GFL Environmental in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on GFL Environmental from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GFL Environmental presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.29.

Shares of GFL stock opened at $46.66 on Wednesday. GFL Environmental has a 12 month low of $38.78 and a 12 month high of $52.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.65.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. GFL Environmental had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 48.53%.GFL Environmental’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. GFL Environmental has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that GFL Environmental will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 14th were issued a dividend of $0.0154 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 14th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is 0.94%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GFL Environmental during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC raised its holdings in GFL Environmental by 147.8% during the 1st quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in GFL Environmental during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in GFL Environmental during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in GFL Environmental by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

