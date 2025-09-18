Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN)

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down from $54.00) on shares of Biohaven in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Biohaven from $63.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Biohaven from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Biohaven from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Biohaven from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.80.

Shares of NYSE:BHVN opened at $14.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.82. Biohaven has a 1 year low of $12.79 and a 1 year high of $55.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.16.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.94) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.94). Equities analysts forecast that Biohaven will post -8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHVN. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Biohaven by 150.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 9,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,883 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven in the second quarter worth approximately $282,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Biohaven by 198.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Biohaven by 20.6% in the second quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Biohaven by 1.3% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 121,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

