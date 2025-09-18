Citigroup Raises Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Price Target to $76.00

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $74.00 to $76.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.25% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wall Street Zen cut Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.19.

NASDAQ MNST opened at $66.52 on Tuesday. Monster Beverage has a 12 month low of $45.70 and a 12 month high of $67.13. The stock has a market cap of $64.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.71.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 20.54%.The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Monster Beverage will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 10,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total transaction of $637,300.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 51,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,262,402.43. The trade was a 16.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 315,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,475,000 after buying an additional 7,465 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 66,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after buying an additional 28,932 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,289,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,455,000 after buying an additional 11,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 423,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,786,000 after buying an additional 15,493 shares in the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

