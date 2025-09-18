Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Given New $57.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CFG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $48.50 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.10.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE:CFG opened at $52.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.80. Citizens Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $32.60 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.06%.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, June 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 97.1% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 344.8% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 177.5% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 16,900.0% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

