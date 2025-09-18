Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CLZNY shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Clariant from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Clariant from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Clariant to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th.

CLZNY opened at $10.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.04. Clariant has a 12-month low of $8.86 and a 12-month high of $15.74.

Clariant AG engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of specialty chemicals worldwide. The Care Chemicals segment offers specialty chemicals and application solutions for various applications in automotive fluids, aviation, construction chemicals, crop solutions, health care, home care, industrial lubricants, paints and coatings, personal care, and special solvents.

