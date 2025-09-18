CleanTech Alpha (OTCMKTS:GERS) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

CleanTech Alpha Co. (OTCMKTS:GERS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.05 and traded as low as $0.00. CleanTech Alpha shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 3,299 shares changing hands.
CleanTech Alpha Trading Down 99.9%
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.05.
About CleanTech Alpha
CleanTech Alpha Corporation develops and commercializes clean technologies that facilitate the use of natural resources for the ethanol industry in the United States. The company’s corn oil extraction technology integrates into the back-end of existing dry mill corn ethanol plants to extract and recover inedible crude corn oil, which is used in the production of advanced carbon-neutral liquid fuels and other biomass-derived alternatives to fossil fuel-based products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than CleanTech Alpha
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Biotech Breakouts: 3 Stocks With Massive Upside Potential
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Powering Up: A Buy Rating Signals GE Vernova’s AI Tailwinds
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- The Side of Rate Cuts Nobody Is Telling You About
Receive News & Ratings for CleanTech Alpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanTech Alpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.