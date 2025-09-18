CLEAR Secure, Inc. $YOU Shares Bought by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in CLEAR Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) by 163.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,651 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,262 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of CLEAR Secure worth $1,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in CLEAR Secure by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,322,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,512,000 after buying an additional 1,422,999 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in CLEAR Secure in the 1st quarter valued at $76,673,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CLEAR Secure by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,976,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,210,000 after buying an additional 823,166 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in CLEAR Secure by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,633,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,320,000 after buying an additional 430,035 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in CLEAR Secure in the 1st quarter valued at $30,862,000. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of YOU opened at $36.84 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.31. CLEAR Secure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.67 and a 12-month high of $38.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.27.

CLEAR Secure ( NYSE:YOU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. CLEAR Secure had a return on equity of 122.69% and a net margin of 21.17%.The firm had revenue of $219.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. CLEAR Secure has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CLEAR Secure, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 10th. CLEAR Secure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.25%.

Several brokerages have commented on YOU. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of CLEAR Secure from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of CLEAR Secure in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of CLEAR Secure from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of CLEAR Secure from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of CLEAR Secure from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CLEAR Secure currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.71.

In other CLEAR Secure news, President Michael Z. Barkin sold 16,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total value of $565,281.00. Following the sale, the president directly owned 12,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,174.50. This trade represents a 55.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Dennis W. Liu sold 2,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $72,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 11,896 shares in the company, valued at $428,256. The trade was a 14.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,027 shares of company stock worth $2,043,243. 39.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

